

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for the new year, the China stock market had snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had surrendered almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau, and the market is expected to hold steady in that neighborhood on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on optimism for the new year. The European markets were up on Friday and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the financial shares and properties were capped by weakness from the telecoms.



For the day, the index gained 7.54 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,103.64 after trading between 3,089.99 and 3,108.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 2.87 points or 0.15 percent to end at 1,969.11.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.32 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.58 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.68 percent, Vanke dropped 1.39 percent, PetroChina eased 0.13 percent, China Shenhua picked up 0.87 percent and China Unicom plunged 3.05 percent.



With nearly everyone off for the New Year's holiday, this is the first chance to react to Friday's lead from Wall Street - which was mildly lower thanks to profit taking. Down for three straight sessions, they're expected to rebound later today.



The Dow fell 57.18 points or 0.3 percent to 19,762.60, while the NASDAQ slumped 48.97 points or 0.9 percent to 5,383.12 and the S&P slid 10.43 points or 0.5 percent to 2,238.83.



For the week, the Dow shed 0.9 percent, while the NASDAQ lost 1.5 percent and the S&P fell 1.1 percent. For the year, the Dow soared 13.4 percent, the NASDAQ surged 7.5 percent and the S&P 500 jumped 9.5 percent.



Profit taking contributed to the selling pressure, although negative sentiment was also generated by a report from MNI Indicators showing a slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in December.



Crude oil futures nudged lower Friday, amid signs that U.S. producers are picking up the slack for OPEC supply cuts. Nymex February oil futures lost 5 cents or 0.1 percent to settle at $53.72 a barrel. Still, oil was up 45 percent in 2016, having hit a 13-year low in 2015.



