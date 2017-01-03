Philippines International Beauty Trade Show Pioneer is Back at philbeauty 2017

philbeauty will recreate the phenomenon, and even better at philbeauty 2017

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- philbeauty, the pioneer and the only international beauty trade show in the Philippines, is back for its third year in 2017. The iconic event will be held from Wednesday to Friday, 31 May to 2 June 2017 at the SMX Convention Centre in Pasay City, Manila and expects to host more than 200 key leading exhibitors from across countries and regions, including mainland China, Japan, India, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Malaysia. The three-day exhibition is expected to attract over 200 leading local and international exhibiting companies and more than 6000 local and international trade visitors.

Bridging The Gap -- philbeauty, the professional beauty trade fair that provides a major contribution to the growing beauty industry in the Philippines.

philbeauty 2017 will not only be packed with a variety of beauty products, services and technological solutions, but will also feature a business matchmaking programme, a series of workshops, knowledge seminars, international beauty conference and networking opportunities that will provide crucial insights into future scientific advances, emerging trends and regulations, and most importantly, to create new business opportunities.

The Rising Beauty Industry in the Philippines

Referring to Trade Map from International Trade Centre, the value of imported beauty or make-up preparations for the care of the skin in 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 increased by 13% and 19%, respectively, and in 2015 it was valued at 96,458,000 USD.

The Philippine economy grew an annual 6.3% in the December 2015, accelerating from an upwardly revised 6.1% expansion in the previous three months and above market consensus. It is the highest growth since the fourth quarter of last year, as all sectors of economy showed an expansion at a fast rate, whilst government expenditure remained robust.

"From various data sources and consultations, our final bills will amend the National Internal Revenue Code and further qualified the term 'toilet waters' so as to include only those with content of more than 3%, consistence with the legal definition of 'toilet waters' set by the Revenue Regulation Section 884. We hope that through this bills, we will be able to exempt the product with essential oil content of less than 3% from the 20% excise tax and to provide the industry with stable and thriving environment to flourish and compete in the Asia region. I believe that the beauty and cosmetics industry has the most potential market growth in the country." says Mr Mark Villar, former Congressman, current Secretary of Public Works and Highways and during his speech at philbeauty 2015 opening ceremony.

Surveys conducted amongst exhibitors and visitors in the last edition indicated an optimistic response.

On the exhibitor side, a whopping 96% of respondents rated the show successful, whilst 82% noted their expectations were met or exceeded.

