PhenixID, a Clavister Company, has Signed Contracts at a Value of 10 MSEK for Identity Management Solutions

PhenixID Signs Contracts With Customers of 10 MSEK in December of Which the Majority is Invoiced During December 2016

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 3, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security, announced that PhenixID AB a Clavister company and a leading provider of solutions for secure access and identity management announce that PhenixID has signed contracts with customers of 10 MSEK in December

PhenixID provides solutions which enable organizations to manage their digital identities and its resources in a safe and cost effective manner, while the applications / services can be protected through secure multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Jim Carlsson, CEO of Clavister comments: "One of the most common cybercrimes is identity thefts. One way to reduce the risk for identity thefts is to install the Clavister MFA (Multi-factor authentication). The goal with a multifactor authentication is to exponential increase the difficulty for an unauthorized person to get hold on the user's credentials"

Read more about strong authentication:

https://www.phenixid.se/solution/strong-authentication/

Read more about identity management:

https://www.phenixid.se/solution/identity-management/

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Peter Dahlander, IR contact person
46(0)8-545 298 00
ir@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/phenixid--a-clavister-company--has-signed-contracts-at-a-value-of-10-msek-for-identity-management-so,c2159100

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/9441/2159100/609983.pdf

PDF

http://news.cision.com/clavister/i/jim-carlsson-no-logo,c2049134

Jim Carlsson no logo


© 2017 PR Newswire