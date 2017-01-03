

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in December, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 51.9.



That beat expectations for a reading of 50.9, which would have been unchanged from November.



It also moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, purchasing activity accelerated in December, which led to renewed increase in stocks of inputs.



But employment continued to decline as companies tried to reduce costs.



