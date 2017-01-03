HONG KONG, Jan 3, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The award presentation ceremony of Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards (QOEA) 2016 organized by Quamnet, will take place on Jan 12, 2017 at The American Club Hong Kong. The awarded enterprises would be announced at the ceremony. In addition to recognizing the outstanding performances achieved by the acclaimed enterprises last year, the ceremony would provide opportunity for the enterprises to share their insights in achievements. All sectors of management, notable guests and media are invited to join the ceremony.Marking the 8th anniversary of QOEABeing a leading financial website in Hong Kong, Quamnet not only focuses on the financial field, but also the accomplishments of Hong Kong industries which attract public attention. The awards, instituted in 2009, are organized by Quamnet and aim to identify and highly praise the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises.The judging panel of QOEA is formed by the Quamnet editorial team, Quam research team, and independent financial analysts. Each nominated enterprise is required to submit their company profile and the self-evaluation report for assessment and selection. The committee will then use eight categories to select the most representative enterprises. The eight categories include excellent products and services, brand reputation, philosophy of operation, marketing strategies, sustainable development strategies, accomplishments, corporate social responsibility and unique business philosophy or development.This year we celebrate the eighth year of QOEA, with theme of "Leading with wisdom", which means all winning companies took the lead to define Hong Kong and boost up Hong Kong economy.Remarkable performances of enterprises are highly praised, 20 categories will be awardedQuamnet has been actively advocating good culture of remarkable enterprises for years, which makes QOEA well-known and recognized from the public and all industries. This year marks the eighth anniversary of QOEA, a total of 20 award categories will be presented in the ceremony. Awards list as below.Mr Bernard Pouliot, Chairman of Quam Financial Services Group, said: "The QOEA has come to its 8th year and received a record number of entries from diverse industries. QOEA winners this year keep raising the bar by displaying their versatility in leadership and entrepreneurship which plays a key role, to spur Hong Kong business community despite difficult economic conditions."In addition, Dr Kenneth Lam Kin Hing, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Quam Limited said: "Over the past eight years, more and more enterprises have been recognised. They are all leaders in various industries and also the backbone of Hong Kong's economy. I believe the awards can be a driving force to motivate them further."Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2016 Categories (Alphabetical Listing by Award Name)1. Outstanding Airline Services 20162. Outstanding Business Appraisal and Valuation Services 20163. Outstanding China Real Estate Enterprise 20164. Outstanding Commercial Property Operating Strategies 20165. Outstanding Corporate Governance 20166. Outstanding Cross-Border Financial Services 20167. Outstanding Derivatives Trading Services 20168. Outstanding Financial Services 20169. Outstanding ICT Solution Provider 201610. Outstanding Investment and Development of Infrastructure 201611. Outstanding Investor Relations 201612. Outstanding Jewelry Retail Network 201613. Outstanding Life Insurance Company 201614. Outstanding Listed Company of Apparel Labels and Packaging Printing Products 201615. Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider 201616. Outstanding Mobile Banking Services 201617. Outstanding MPF Provider 201618. Outstanding SME Service Provider (Bank) 201619. Outstanding Valuable Enterprise 201620. Outstanding Warrant Issuer 2016Grand ceremony supported by elite and mediaThe award presentation ceremony of QOEA 2017 will be held on Jan 12, 2017 at The American Club Hong Kong. Quamnet is honoured to invite:1. Dr Haywood Cheung, President of the Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society2. Dr Cho Kwai Chee, Roy, Permanent Honorary President of Hong Kong Commerce, Industry & Professionals Association.3. Mr Choy Sze Chung, Jojo, Permanent Honorable President and Vice Chairman of the Institute of Securities Dealers Ltd4. Professor Jeffrey Phoenix Hui, Chairperson, Hong Kong Institute of Marketing5. Professor Raymond W.M. So, BBS, JP, Dean, School of Continuing Education, Hong Kong Baptist University6. Mr Michael M.S. Wong, President, Society of Registered Financial Plannersas the guests of honor. Besides, our supporting media partners include Economic Digest, Metro Daily, The Standard, StockQQ.com, Eastmoney, CNFOL, P5W, FX 168, FXGold, Caiguu and so on. The prizes and product sponsors include FX Creations International Limited, Hamilton Hill International Kindergarten, Mission Hills Golf Club & Resort, Sanotact (HK) Limited (Impact Original Mints), Sentosa, Star Cruises (HK) Limited and Air Canada.Remarks:Website of Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2016:http://quamedm.quamnet.com/landing/QOEA2016/en_US/index.htmlFor enquiry, please contact:Quam (H.K.) 