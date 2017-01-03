APR Energy and GE Renew Strategic Alliance in Fast-Track Power

JACKSONVILLE, Florida, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- APR Energy, a global leader in fast-track power solutions, and GE (NYSE: GE) announced today they have renewed their strategic alliance to provide mobile turbine technology into the fast-track power rental market.

The strategic alliance grants APR Energy exclusivity around the globe as the rental provider of GE mobile gas turbines under 50MW. As part of the agreement, APR Energy will acquire new Generation 8, GE TM2500+ mobile turbines in connection with its initiative to upgrade and standardize its fleet. In addition, GE and APR Energy will collaborate on leads for customers looking for interim or rental power solutions as a bridge to more permanent power solutions.

The acquisition of the new mobile turbines further strengthens APR Energy's position as the world's leading provider of mobile gas turbine power, expanding its total fleet capacity to more than 2GW - enough to power the equivalent of two million U.S. homes.

Jeffrey Immelt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE, said, "We are very pleased to continue our partnership with APR Energy. We have been impressed with their high level of customer service and ability to deliver turnkey power generation projects in remote locations all around the world. With this strategic alliance, customers will benefit from APR Energy's expertise, and can use GE technology as a bridging solution while their permanent GE power plants are under construction."

"We are very excited about the mutual benefits our renewed alliance brings, and appreciate the increased collaboration between our two companies," said John Campion, Chairman of APR Energy. "Our partnership will provide APR Energy access to new leads and opportunities throughout the GE global network, helping to support our business growth and thereby increasing demand for GE equipment. The alliance also provides us with the latest generation of TM2500+ units, giving us the newest fleet in the industry, while benefiting customers with the latest advancements in fuel efficiency and emissions controls."

The original strategic alliance agreement between APR Energy and GE was signed in October 2013. The renewal includes continuation of the supply and services agreement, ensuring that GE will continue to provide support to current and future clients of APR Energy.

About APR Energy

APR Energy is the world's leading provider of fast-track mobile turbine power. Our fast, flexible and full-service power solutions provide customers with rapid access to reliable electricity when and where they need it, for as long as they need it. Combining state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient technology with industry-leading expertise, our scalable turnkey plants help run cities, countries and industries around the world, in both developed and developing markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.aprenergy.com.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry.www.ge.com

About GE Power

GE Power is a world leader in power generation with deep domain expertise to help customers deliver electricity from a wide spectrum of fuel sources. We are transforming the electricity industry with the digital power plant, the world's largest and most efficient gas turbine, full balance of plant, upgrade and service solutions as well as our data-leveraging software. Our innovative technologies and digital offerings help make power more affordable, reliable, accessible and sustainable.

For more information, visit the company's website atwww.gepower.com. Follow GE Power on Twitter@GE_Powerand onLinkedInat GE Power.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/453070/APR_Energy_GE_Australia.jpg

Logo- http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120207/FL48583LOGO