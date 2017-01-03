Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas contract further extended

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised options to further extend the charter of the Safe Boreas by a total of 21 days.
The firm operational period of the Safe Boreas at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea has been extended through 27 January 2017 with Prosafe continuing with the reduced option periods' day rate consistent with market conditions.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
