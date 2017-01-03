The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 03.01.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 03.01.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA US89114QAX60 TORONTO-DOM. BK 15/17FLR BD01 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS0635040685 NATL AUSTR. BK 11/17 MTN BD01 BON EUR N

CA REPF XFRA ES0673516995 REPSOL S.A. -ANR.- EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA RS1 XFRA US7612831005 RESTOR.HARD.HLGS DL-,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N