STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Björn Sundberg, who currently is Head of Communications, has now also been appointed to Head of Investor Relations at D. Carnegie & Co AB. More information about Björn is accessible through http://www.dcarnegiegroup.se/en/management/.

For more information, please contact:

Ulf Nilsson, CEO: +46 (0)8 - 121 317 25

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/d--carnegie---co/r/new-head-of-investor-relations-at-d--carnegie---co-ab,c2159433

The following files are available for download: