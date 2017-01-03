Regulatory News:

Pixium Vision (Paris:PIX), a company developing and commercializing innovative bionic vision systems with the intention to allow patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, today announced the appointment of Robert J.W. ten Hoedt to its Board of Directors. Mr. ten Hoedt joins as an independent board member. Mr. ten Hoedt is currently the Executive Vice President President, Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) of Medtronic Plc. and a member of its Executive Committee.

Bernard Gilly, Chairman of Pixium Vision said: "As our primary objective is to succeed in commercializing the IRIS® bionic vision system (CE mark July 2016), we are thrilled and fortunate to welcome Rob on our Board. Indeed, his remarkable career and unique expertise in the various sectors of medical technologies worldwide will be an invaluable asset for Pixium."

Mr. ten Hoedt has been with Medtronic since 1991 and has over 25 years of experience in the medical device industry. Leading up to this position, he has held several different leadership roles in Medtronic. He led the Cardio-Vascular business for Europe Central Asia and the Gastro-Urology business on a global basis before which he ran the wholly-owned Medtronic subsidiary Company, Vitatron. Prior to Medtronic, he has held positions in medical technology companies such as Arjo Hospital Equipment and Polystan Benelux and also ran his own Distributor Company for several years. He is the Chairman of the Board of MedTech Europe, the Association representing the medical technology industry in Europe. He holds a degree in Commercial Economy from the H.E.A.O. and a Masters in Marketing from the NIMA Business School in the Netherlands.

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision's Mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention as well as a rehabilitation period.

The company is developing two bionic retinal implant systems. IRISII, the company first bionic system, obtained CE mark in July 2016. In parallel, Pixium Vision has recently completed the pre-clinical study phases for PRIMA, a sub-retinal miniaturized wireless photovoltaic implant platform, and is planning to initiate first-in-human trials.

Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners spanning across the prestigious Vision research institutions including the Institut de la Vision in Paris, the Hansen Experimental Physics Laboratory at Stanford University, and Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified.

Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C). Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French tax incentivized PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles.

Euronext ticker: PIX ISIN: FR0011950641 Reuters: PIX.PA Bloomberg: PIX:FP

