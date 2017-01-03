Wencor Group and AmSafe Bridport Enter New Partnership

PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia and ANAHEIM, California, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AmSafe Bridport has appointed Wencor Group as its official stocking distributor and inventory management partner worldwide. Under the new partnership, Wencor Group will provide Oxygen and Escape Slide cylinders for the global aerospace market including Asia, Europe and the Americas effective December 10, 2016, expanding Wencor Group's existing market capability.

"We are pleased to have formed a strong distribution partnership for our products with Wencor Group and we are confident that this partnership will help the business to develop significantly," said Richard Lucas, Business Development Manager of AmSafe Bridport.

"This agreement represents a strong alliance with AmSafe Bridport that provides world-class solutions, sales and marketing services and outstanding delivery performance to our customers. AmSafe Bridport's product quality combined with Wencor's market capability results in an exceptional value proposition to the aviation industry," stated Chris Curtis, CEO of Wencor Group.

Wencor Group is an aftermarket distributor of AmSafe products and continues to invest in reliable solutions that build trust and value. Wencor Group and AmSafe Bridport work closely together to ensure the highest quality products are available to meet the performance and availability expectations of the market.

About Wencor Group

Wencor Group is a global aerospace industry leader that offers PMA design, CMM and DER repairs, and distribution solutions for airline operations, repair stations, manufacturers, and militaries around the world. Corporate affiliates include: Wencor, Aerospace Coatings International, Soundair Aviation Services, Flight Line Products, Xtra Aerospace and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta metro area with locations in Utah, Amsterdam, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Istanbul, Miami, Washington, Alabama and Southern California. For more information, please visit www.wencorgroup.com.

About AmSafe Bridport

AmSafe Bridport is the world leader in design and manufacture of engineered textile solutions for the safety and securement needs of the global aerospace and defense markets. AmSafe Bridport specialize in engineering quality and innovative products that withstand high dynamic stress loads and provide lighter, safe efficient airframe restraints & barrier solutions, cargo handling & movement systems and RPG protection for armored vehicles. AmSafe Bridport is headquartered in Bridport, UK with facilities in Sri Lanka and Anaheim, CA. For more information, visit www.amsafebridport.com.

Media Contact: Brian Humphrey, +1-678-490-0140