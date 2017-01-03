MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, John Menzies plc (the "Company") hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company holds 310,338 of its ordinary shares of £0.25 each ("Ordinary Shares") in Treasury and has 83,636,895 Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares). Each such Ordinary Share has one vote per Ordinary Share.

The Company has 83,326,557 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 83,326,557. This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director

0131 225 8555

Date: 3rd January 2017