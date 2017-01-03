UK Mortgages Ltd - Update on Third Transaction

UK Mortgages Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

Update on Third Transaction

3 January 2017

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited ("UKML") and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ("TwentyFour") are pleased to announce that following extensive work both before and during the Christmas period, terms have been agreed and signed for the purchase of the existing pool of mortgages discussed in the Company's announcement dated 7 December 2016. If completed, this transaction will be UKML's third transaction and will deploy the remaining investible capital.

Given the advanced nature of the negotiations, the expectation is that the transaction will be completed early in 2017, following the finalisation of certain pre-acquisition diligence, documentation and financing arrangements.

More details will be made available once the transaction is completed, but the expectation is that this transaction will generate a gross IRR for UKML in excess of 8%* from the date of purchase.

Further information

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP

Ben Hayward

Rob Ford

Douglas Charleston

Silvia Piva

020 7015 8900

Numis Securities Limited, Corporate Broker

Hugh Jonathan

Nathan Brown

020 7260 1000

* TwentyFour's estimate of the potential total return for this investment is based on certain scenario and other assumptions. This and any other references herein to potential future returns or distributions are targets or estimates and there can be no guarantee or assurance that they will be achieved.