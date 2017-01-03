CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Directorate Change

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company" or the "Group")

Charles Taylor plc confirms Joe Roach's retirement

Further to the announcement on 7 March 2016, the Company confirms that Joe Roach, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Management Services - Americas, has now retired and resigned as a director of the Company with effect from 31 December 2016. As previously advised, Joe intends to continue to work for the Group in a part-time consultancy capacity.

The Board would like to thank Joe for his contribution over many years to the Group and in particular his leadership of the management of Signal Mutual. Joe was instrumental in founding Signal Mutual in 1986 when he worked at insurance broker McQueary & Henry. He joined Charles Taylor in 1995 to drive Signal's growth and development. Under his leadership, Signal has grown from inception to become the largest self-insured group provider of Longshore benefits in the United States.

David Marock, Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"I would like to thank Joe for his remarkable contribution to Charles Taylor and Signal since he joined the Group. I am delighted that he has agreed to continue his long involvement with the Group so we can continue to benefit from his substantial experience and deep insight."

