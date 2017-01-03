Prospect Japan Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

THE PROSPECT JAPAN FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 28863)
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|SEDOL
|NAV DATE
|The Prospect Japan Fund Limited
|$1.2370
|B011QL4
|30th December 2016
Note: The Fund's NAV above includes a holding in Prospect Co. of Yen 270 million stock acquisition rights ('SARs') (valued at par) and 6,706,000 ordinary shares (valued at a price of Yen 66 per share) with 90 SARs having been converted, following the initial conversion date of 21 December 2015 and 2.598 million ordinary shares arising sold. The SARs can be exercised into shares of Prospect Co. at a price of Yen 54 per Prospect Co. share at any time prior to the expiration date of 20 December 2020 pursuant to the terms of the Exercise Agreement between the Fund and Prospect Co.
Top 10 Holdings
|Symbol
|Security
|% of Total Assets
|8562
|FUKUSHIMA BANK
|25.31%
|8563
|THE DAITO BANK
|25.11%
|9313
|MARUHACHI WAREHOUSE
|9.21%
|8205
|SHAKLEE GBL. GRP.
|7.60%
|3528
|PROSPECT CO
|5.33%
|8521
|NAGANO BANK
|3.47%
|1921
|TOMOE
|3.36%
Date: 30th December 2016
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard 44 (0)1481 745315