Hot Rocks Investments PLC - Half-year Report

3 January 2017

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

("Hot Rocks" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2016

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2016.

The Company is an active investor largely in junior natural resources companies. We have seen some improvement during the period in commoditiy prices which has assisted our portfolio of investments and we look forward to reporting on developments in due course.

The Company made a total comprehensive income of GBP 236,459 for the period, compared to a loss of GBP 394 for the same period last year. The Company will not be paying a dividend.

Cash at bank as at 30 September 2016 was GBP14,039 (30 September 2015: GBP13,705).

We hold stakes in the following entities:

Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited

Copper Bay Limited

Elephant Oil Limited

Goldcrest Resources plc

Impact Oil & Gas Limited

Mafula Energy Limited

MedGold Resources Corp

Minergy Limited

New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as t5)

Onzima Ventures plc

Royal Road Minerals Limited (formerly Tigris Resources Limited)

Taoudeni Resources Limited

Upland Resources Limited

Brian Rowbotham

Non-Executive Chairman

The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell: 020 7382 8417

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2016

6 months

To

30 September

2016

Unaudited 6 months

To

30 September

2015

Unaudited Continuing operations £ £ Revenue - - Operating expenses (21,543) (33,081) Other gains 1,353 37,521 _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) from operations (20,190) 4,440 Interest receivable 1,648 1,548 _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) before taxation (18,542) 5,988 Income tax expense - - _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) for the period (18,542) 5,988 _______ _______ Other comprehensive income Reclassification of cumulative gains on available-for-sale financial asset due to disposals - (6,382) Fair value gains/(losses) on available-for-sale financial assets 255,001 - _______ _______ Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 236,459 (394) _______ _______ Earnings per share (pence)

Basic

0.14 0.00 Diluted 0.13 0.00

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2016

As at As at 30 September 31 March 2016 2016 Unaudited Audited Assets £ £ Non-current assets Available for sale financial assets 964,170 722,794 _______ _______ 964,170 722,794 _______ _______ Current assets Other receivables 21,356 18,617 Cash and cash equivalents 14,039 13,705 _______ _______ 35,395 32,322 _______ _______ Total assets 999,565 755,116 _______ _______ Equity and liabilities Equity Called up share capital 173,602 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631 Shares based payment reserve 29,738 29,738 Other reserves 221,651 (33,350) Retained loss (698,964) (680,422) ________ ________ 900,658 664,199 _______ _______ Current liabilities Trade and other payables 98,907 90,917 _______ _______ Total equity and liabilities 999,565 755,116 _______ _______

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2016

6 months to 6 months to 30 September 30 September 2016 2015 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit/(loss) 236,459 (394) Adjustments: Fair value adjustment of available-for-sale financial assets (255,001) - (Loss) / Gains on disposal of available-for-sale financial assets



Finance income (1,353)



(1,648) 6,382



(1,548) Movements in working capital: Increase in trade and other receivables (2,739) (42,780) Increase in trade and other payables 7,990 10,411 _______ _______ Net cash used in operating activities (16,292) (27,925) _______ _______ Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of available-for-sale financial assets 14,978 - ________ ________ Net cash used in investing activities 14,978 - ________ ________ Cash flows from financing activities Interest received 1,648 1,548 ________ ________ Net cash from financing activities 1,648 1548 ________ ________ Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 334 (26,381) ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 13,705 39,984 ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 14,039 13,603 ________ ________

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2016

1 Financial Information

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2016. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2016 were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 August 2016 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was unqualified.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2016 has not been reviewed by the Company auditors. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information.

Risks and Uncertainties

The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Company's medium term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2016.

Critical accounting estimates

The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial Statements to 31 March 2016.