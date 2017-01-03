Clear Leisure Plc - Result of Bond Holder Meeting

3 January 2017

Clear Leisure plc

("Clear Leisure", "the Group" or "the Company")

Result of the Bond Holders Meeting

Clear Leisure is pleased to announce that at the meeting of bondholders held on 30 December 2016, at the Company's registered office at 22 Great James Street, London WC1N 3ES, to vote on its EUR 9.9 million Bond (the "Bonds"), due 15 December 2017, all the resolutions were passed. Under the new terms of the Bonds the final maturity date is 15 December 2018 and the interest has been reduced from 7% to 1%.

Based on the EUR 6.9 million of Bonds in issue today, the Company will achieve an interest saving of EUR 792,000 (£671,000).

Eufingest is the beneficial holder of more than 10 per cent of the ordinary share capital of the Company and, together with its related parties, is a substantial holder of the Bonds. Eufingest is a "related party" for the purposes of the AIM Rules. The Directors of the Company (each of whom is independent from Eufingest), having consulted with the Company's NOMAD, consider the alteration of terms to be fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

Francesco Gardin, the CEO and Chairman of the Company commented: "I am pleased to announce we have completed the restructuring of the Bond interest and maturity date, allowing Clear Leisure to materially reduce the cost of its debt instrument and extended its maturity."

