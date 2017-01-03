NAV end of period



Per Share: SEK 1.98 / USD 0.22



Total value: SEK 1,314.3 mln / USD 144.5 mln



@ USD/SEK 9.0971



Movement in NAV over the period



SEK NAV per share +8.0% MoM and +24.1% since last published quarterly NAV (Sept 2016).



USD NAV per share +8.7% MoM and +17.5% since last published quarterly NAV.



The main driver of the NAV uplift during the period was continued TCS Group Holding's share price performance as well as a recent uplift in the valuation of JUMO.



VEF share price premium / discount to NAV



As at Dec 31, 2016 VEF share price (VEMF SDB) traded at a 16.3% discount to reported NAV. The adjusted discount to NAV, stripping out portfolio cash and liquid assets at book value is 26.5%.



Summary NAV composition



Top 3 equity holdings, Dec 31, 2016 (Share of Total NAV):



- TCS Group Holding 46.7%



- Jumo 8.8%



- REVO/Sorsdata 3.5%



Cash and liquid investments amounted to USD 54.9 mln (38.1% of total NAV) as at end of period.



The number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2016 was 661.5 mln.



This report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.



Key figures included in this NAV report are categorized as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) which are financial measures not defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework IFRS. As such, these measurements have limitations and should not be used as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.



For further information please contact: Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations, Tel +46 (0)8 545 015 50



Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.



Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB.



This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on January 3, 2017.



