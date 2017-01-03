Capio to Acquire the Swedish Healthcare Group Backa Läkarhus

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capio Närsjukvård AB has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Backa Läkarhus AB "Backa" in Sweden. Backa operates eleven primary care centers and nine rehabilitation centers in Region Västra Götaland, and one medical care center in Region Halland. Estimated net sales for 2016 is MSEK 345. The acquisition of Backa complements and strengthens Capio's presence and medical offering within primary care in the western parts of Sweden.

The largest part of the operations, including the eleven primary care centers and nine rehabilitation centers, is operated under free healthcare choice. The medical care center located in Kungsbacka south of Gothenburg is operated under a publically procured contract valid until December 31, 2018. The primary care and rehabilitation centers are located in the Gothenburg area and in other growing areas north of Gothenburg. In total, Backa has 83,000 listed patients and is since its inception in 2002 a well-established healthcare provider in the region. The primary care operations are remunerated based on Region Västra Götaland's free healthcare choice models for primary care and rehabilitation and represents more than 90% of Backa's net sales. The company has a strong brand reputation and is known among its patients for high availability and good service.

After the acquisition, Capio will have 24 primary care centers and nine rehabilitation centers with more than 200,000 listed patients in western Sweden. In total, the business area Capio Proximity Care will have primary care centers including rehabilitation centers at 87 different locations spread over twelve county councils and regions in Sweden, with a total of more than 750,000 listed patients.

"The acquisition of Backa will further distinguish Capio Proximity Care as a leading primary care provider in Sweden. It strengthens our presence in the growing western region of Sweden and offers a broader platform to further develop and drive e-health solutions", says Thomas Berglund, President and CEO of Capio AB.

The owners and board of Backa are happy to receive Capio as a strong and long-term owner. Following Capio's high quality and care for its patients and employees, it feels good to hand over Backa to Capio", says George Eliasson, Chairman of the board.

Enterprise value is MSEK 300 and the acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in the Capio Group from March 2017. Backa will be part of the Nordic segment and yearly synergy effects of in total approximately MSEK 10 are expected to be realized over the coming two years. The acquisition, which is subject to approval by the affected county councils (Region Västra Götaland and Region Halland) and subject to unconditioned approval from the Competition Authority, is expected to contribute positively to Capio's earnings during 2017.

This information is information that Capio AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on January 3, 2017.

