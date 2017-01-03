

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Tuesday, after data showed that Chinese manufacturing sector activity continued to expand at a faster pace in December to the most since January 2013.



The latest survey from Caixin showed that China manufacturing PMI rose to 51.9, beating expectations for a reading of 50.9, which would have been unchanged from November.



It also moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Investors continued to cheer yesterday's report showing strong factory activity growth in Eurozone in December, which was the highest since April 2011.



Further underpinning the currency was rising risk appetite, on the back of a rally in crude oil prices.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in December and at an accelerated pace, with a Manufacturing PMI score of 55.4.



That beat forecasts for 52.2, and it was up from 54.2 in November.



The aussie showed mixed performance on Monday. While the aussie declined against the greenback and the kiwi, it held steady against the yen. Against the euro, the aussie rose.



The aussie strengthened to 0.7236 against the greenback, its strongest since December 30. The aussie is seen finding resistance around the 0.745 mark.



The aussie that closed yesterday's trading at 0.9648 against the loonie climbed to a 4-day high of 0.9702.The next possible resistance for the aussie may be seen around the 0.98 region.



The aussie firmed to 1.0397 against the kiwi and held steady thereafter. On the upside, 1.05 is likely seen as the next resistance level for the aussie-kiwi pair.



The aussie climbed to 1.4490 against the euro, setting a 5-day high. This may be compared to Monday's closing value of 1.4542. Further uptrend may take the aussie to a resistance around the 1.43 area.



The aussie advanced to near a 2-week high of 84.91 against the yen, compared to Monday's closing value of 84.39. Continuation of the aussie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 86.00 level.



Looking ahead, German jobless rate and U.K. manufacturing PMI for December are due in the European session.



At 8:00 am ET, German flash CPI for December is set for release.



In the New York session, Markit's U.S. final manufacturing PMI and ISM manufacturing index for December and construction spending for November will be released.



