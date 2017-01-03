FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 3 January 2017



Fortum's Loviisa nuclear power plant had a successful production year in 2016. A total of 8.33 terawatt hours of power was generated, corresponding to about 13% of the total energy generation in Finland. On an international scale, the 91.1% load factor of the Loviisa nuclear power plant was among the best in the world for pressurised water reactor power plants. Loviisa unit 1's load factor was 88.6% and Loviisa unit 2's 93.5%. Loviisa 2's production output was the second highest in the history of the plant.



This year unit 1 underwent the extensive inspection outage performed every 4 years and unit 2 the short annual outage. Unit 1 was out of production for 38 days and Unit 2 for 21 days.



"In addition to the normal scheduled maintenance and fuel replacement,two turbine high-pressure housings were renewed, main transformers and generator breakers replaced as well as work related to the steam generators at both units performed. The power plant efficiency increased and the electricity generation capacity increased by 12 megawatts thanks to the turbine refurbishment," says Loviisa Power Plant Deputy Director Thomas Buddas.



In 2016, Fortum's investments in the Loviisa power plant were approximately EUR 100 million (2015: approximately EUR 80 million). The investments will continue to be significant also in the coming years.



The Loviisa power plant has a good safety level, and the plant's safety and availability are developed in line with the continuous improvement principle. In 2016, particular attention was paid to the identification and management of risks caused by human factors.



The Loviisa nuclear power plant is a major employer in the region, providing work for approximately 500 Fortum employees and some 100 permanent employees of other companies working in the plant area every day. Additionally, a total of 950 external employees, 80% of them Finns, participated in the annual outages and projects in 2016.



Further information: Thomas Buddas, Deputy Director, Loviisa Power Plant, Fortum, tel. +358 50 4553710



