NeuroVive to Present at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase Conference

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP, OTCQX: NEVPF), the mitochondrial medicine company, today announces that the company is scheduled to present the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase Conference held January 9-11, 2017 in San Francisco, US. During the presentation, an update regarding NeuroVive's research and development programs will be provided.

The presentation will include the company's two orphan drug projects, NeuroSTAT® in clinical phase II for the treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI), and the discovery project NVP015 targeting genetic mitochondrial diseases. Also, the preclinical out-licensing projects related to the large NASH indication, NV556 and NVP022, will be presented.

The presentation will take place on January 10, at 5:00 p.m. PST /Jan 11 2:00 a.m. CET. The audio and slide presentation will be webcasted live and can be accessed via the NeuroVive web site. To access the live and replay presentations please go to

http://www.neurovive.com/en/investor/company-presentations/ .

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine. The company is committed to the discovery and development of medicines that preserve mitochondrial integrity and function in areas of unmet medical need. The company's strategy is to take drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and into the market. The strategy for projects within larger indications outside the core focus area is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. NeuroVive enhances the value of its projects in an organization that includes strong international partnerships and a network of mitochondrial research institutions, as well as having expertise in drug development and production.

NeuroVive has a project in early clinical phase II development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT®). NeuroSTAT has orphan drug designation in Europe and in the US. The R&D portfolio consists of several late stage research programs in areas ranging from genetic mitochondrial disorders to neurological and metabolic diseases such as NASH.

NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

For investor relations and media questions, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander,

NeuroVive,

Tel: +46 (0)46 275 62 21

E-mail: ir@neurovive.com

Charles Athle Nelson,

NeuroVive US representative,

Tel +1 212 961 6277

E-mail: ir.usa@neurovive.com

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Medicon Village, SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 275 62 20 (switchboard)

www.neurovive.com

This information is information that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 a.m. CET on January 3, 2017.

