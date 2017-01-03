Tallinn, 2017-01-03 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2016 and the fourth quarter of the 2016 financial year



In December 2016 AS Tallink Grupp transported 767 630 passengers, which is a 7.8% increase compared to December 2015. The number of cargo units increased by 5.9% to 25 742 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.2% to 87 155 units in the same comparison.



In the fourth quarter of the 2016 financial year (October - December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 2 226 283 passengers which is a 4.7% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 9.2% to 85 349 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.6% to 255 820 units in same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2016 and fourth quarter of the financial year were the following:



December Decembe Change IV Quarter IV Quarter Change 2016 r 2016 2015 2015 Passengers 767 630 712 129 7.8% 2 226 283 2 125 361 4.7% Finland - 222 693 210 279 5.9% 685 112 650 193 5.4% Sweden Estonia - 412 850 393 362 5.0% 1 186 484 1 150 665 3.1% Finland Estonia - 81 177 73 278 10.8% 223 022 221 529 0.7% Sweden Latvia - 50 910 35 210 44.6% 131 665 102 974 27.9% Sweden



Cargo Units 25 742 24 298 5.9% 85 349 78 136 9.2% Finland - 5 647 5 228 8.0% 18 736 16 411 14.2% Sweden Estonia - 15 936 15 068 5.8% 53 113 49 058 8.3% Finland Estonia - 3 359 3 408 -1.4% 11 326 10 744 5.4% Sweden Latvia - 800 594 34.7% 2 174 1 923 13.1% Sweden



Passenger 87 155 85 300 2.2% 255 820 251 756 1.6% Vehicles Finland - 9 050 9 937 -8.9% 26 288 25 935 1.4% Sweden Estonia - 67 267 66 487 1.2% 200 684 198 346 1.2% Finland Estonia - 5 408 5 063 6.8% 15 676 15 224 3.0% Sweden Latvia - 5 430 3 813 42.4% 13 172 12 251 7.5% Sweden



The following operational factors influenced the development in December and in the fourth quarter of 2016:



ESTONIA-FINLAND



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Silja Europa started operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, replacing the cruise ferry Baltic Queen.



ESTONIA-SWEDEN



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route, replacing the cruise ferry Romantika.



LATVIA-SWEDEN



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Romantika started operating on the Riga-Stockholm route.



Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director



