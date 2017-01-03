Preliminary Results October-December 2016

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the information available for the period October-December 2016, G5 forecasts quarterly revenue of approximately SEK 184 M, which corresponds to achieving 82 per cent revenue growth versus comparable figures for the same period 2015.

For the full year 2016, G5 forecasts revenue of approximately SEK 516 M, which corresponds to achieving 34 per cent revenue growth versus comparable figures for 2015.

The group's Year-end report for 2016 will be released on February 23, 2017.

