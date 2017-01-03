Digital process transformation and automation at the bank supports aggressive growth

Provenir, provider of real-time, risk decisioning solutions, today announced that TBI Bank, which serves consumers and businesses in Bulgaria and Romania, has chosen The Provenir Cloud for rapid risk decision-making and streamlined processing of customer applications.

Provider of consumer financing solutions, credit cards and small business lending, TBI Bank is one of the fastest growing banks in its market. Through its 65 offices and online banking services it serves over one million customers. The Bank is part of the 4Finance Group, one of Europe's largest and fastest growing online and consumer mobile lending groups known for deploying data-driven analysis in its businesses.

The Provenir Cloud will provide TBI Bank with an efficient risk analytics and decisioning solution for faster, consistent credit and loan decisions. Provenir's ability to integrate easily with any structured and unstructured data sources in minutes will help TBI Bank make risk decisions in seconds. TBI Bank has ambitious growth plans and at the same time will support 4Finance in a number of markets over the next 12 to 18 months. It will use The Provenir Cloud and the scalability, cost-efficiency and real-time updates it offers, as a key enabler for this growth.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a high-quality service to our customers with swift credit decisions and efficient loan application processing. The Provenir solution will help us make decisions in seconds, improve our customer experience and grow our business," said Petr Baron, CEO of TBI.

"In the competitive market we operate in we embrace the role data-driven analytics plays in rapid credit decision-making. The technology we deploy helps us evolve our products and services and our customers' experience. The Provenir solution will provide efficient integration to our data sources, facilitating excellent loan processing capabilities. Of particular importance to us is ease of integration and Provenir excels in this area."

With a history of innovative product development, TBI Bank has an ongoing program of automation and digitization supporting its impressive growth. The scalable Provenir Cloud will help deliver this strategy.

"We're delighted TBI Bank chose Provenir as they continue delivering their transformation objectives in support of their customer-centric strategy," said Paul Thomas, Managing Director, Provenir. "Accuracy, compliance and the real-time deployment of analytics into the decisioning process all contribute to delivering a great experience for the consumer. TBI Bank recognizes the role technology plays in achieving this and we look forward to helping them achieve their goals."

About Provenir

Provenir makes risk analytics faster and simpler for financial institutions. Our Provenir risk analytics and decisioning platform is a powerful orchestration hub that can listen to any channel, integrate with any data service and operationalize any analytic model. We help clients process more applications with greater efficiency and increase sales conversions with instant, real-time risk decisioning, serving clients across a broad range of financial verticals including consumer, commercial, cards, payments, ecommerce and auto financing. Provenir is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey with UK operations in London and Leeds. For more information please visit www.provenir.com.

About TBI Bank

TBI Bank is a fully licensed Bulgarian bank operating in the Bulgarian and Romanian markets as part of the 4Finance Group. The bank is specialised in Retail and SME Banking.

TBI Bank is one of the most effective, well-managed and fastest growing banks in the market. The bank is in the top 10 of profit and number one in return on assets and return on equity. TBI Bank is proud of the trust of over one million served customers. TBI Bank has 65 offices. The employees of TBI are over 1,400 people.

4finance is one of the largest and fastest growing groups in online and mobile lending for individuals. The company operates in Argentina, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Denmark, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, the USA, Finland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Dominican Republic, and Slovakia. The group was formed in 2008 with a vision to be a global leader offering fast and easy access to credit.

