Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors, IAV and auto mobility partners showcase innovations for safe, secure and personalized automated driving at CES 2017

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At CES 2017 from Jan. 4"'8in Las Vegas, Microsoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors, IAV, and auto mobility partners Cubic Telecom, Esri and Swiss Re will showcase their collective vision of safe and secure end-to-end mobility through a highly automated driving demonstration and experience.

From the Gold Lot/North Plaza NP-2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center, CES attendees can take a test drive in a highly automated vehicle to understand how the cloud and artificial intelligence can enable personalized in-car experiences. Attendees will see how cars securely "talk" to other cars, how they monitor what is happening in their surroundings to improve safety, and how cars can adapt to different driving styles to deliver more personal driving experiences. Participants will also learn how these emerging technologies will enable new, flexible insurance models.

The following technology will be integrated into the conceptual demonstration at CES:

Microsoft will showcase future scenarios where artificial intelligence bots can help improve driver safety, engagement, and integration with calendars and personal preferences. Microsoft will also analyze current traffic situations and pedestrian density in real time based on sensor data such as V2X, radar, camera and LIDAR, using the Microsoft Azure Cloud.

NXP Semiconductors will showcase improved road safety and traffic flow via secure communications between vehicles (V2V) and between vehicles and the surrounding infrastructure (V2I). Use cases will include collision warnings, intelligent traffic lights and vulnerable road-user detection at intersections - all based on NXP's automotive RoadLINK products. NXP cooperates with Delphi and Savari for the onboard and roadside units.

IAV has developed highly automated driving technology. Automated driving is a major contributor in the quest to improve urban congestion and reduce its associated "pollution. The highly automated driving vehicle is capable of connecting with infrastructure, pedestrians and the Microsoft Azure Cloud to enable the vehicle to react automatically and safely in its surroundings.

Esri's mapping and spatial analytics technology, which talks to Microsoft Cortana, provides the geospatial context to increase safety on the road and improve the overall driver experience. Esri's enterprise GIS platform services in the Azure Cloud provide the geographic content and analytics to better understand driver behavior, predict road conditions to improve traffic flow, and share connected car sensor data within the ecosystem. These features allow smart cities to react faster to new issues such as fixing unsafe potholes or removing hazardous objects from the road.

Swiss Re's smart insurance models simulate personalized, flexible insurance coverage using Microsoft Azure technology to offer future connected mobility solutions.

Full 4G LTE connectivity by Cubic Telecom powers high-quality, always-on infotainment along with access to competitive bundled service plans that include Wi-Fi hotspot services, personal apps and more.

Quotes

"As cars get smarter, they need more software and analytics capabilities," said Kevin Dallas, corporate vice president of business development for Microsoft. "This collaboration at CES 2017 is another example of how we work together to continue testing, to see what sticks, and to help automakers bring truly personalized experiences to drivers and services that learn unique behaviors and can make improvements over time."

"Self-driving cars must be perfectly safe and secure," said Lars Reger, senior vice president and chief technology officer of automotive at NXP Semiconductors. "This requires firstly: an array of high-performance sensors; secondly: a powerful detection and sensor fusion system complemented with cloud connectivity; and thirdly: an efficient system play with industry leaders. We are happy to see all of this come together in our joint showcase at CES."

"IAV has several test vehicles demonstrating the current state of this future technology in Europe and in the United States," said Karsten Schulze, senior vice president of active safety and driver assistance at IAV. "Those vehicles have already covered a huge number of miles with almost no intervention from the driver."

CES attendees interested in seeing the live connected vehicle demonstration can participate in a drive event, located at the Gold Lot/North Plaza NP-2 from Jan. 5-8. Executives from all participating companies will be onsite to detail the technology.

Media demonstrations

Members of the media can book a demonstration on the Jan. 4media day or at another time through Jan. 8. Send a request by email to arrange a time.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Links to all partner webpages

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft): www.microsoft.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ "NXPI" @NXP): www.nxp.com/automotive

IAV Automotive Engineering: https://www.iav.com/

Esri: (@Esri): http://www.esri.com/

Swiss Re: http://www.swissre.com/

Cubic Telecom: (@cubictelecom): http://www.cubictelecom.com

