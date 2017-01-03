Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 3 January 2017



RAISIO'S CEO MATTI RIHKO RESIGNED



Matti Rihko has resigned from his position as Raisio plc's CEO on 3 January 2017. Rihko and Raisio plc's Board of Directors have agreed that Rihko may renounce his position with immediate effect. Rihko has acted as Raisio plc's CEO from November 2006. The Board of Directors will begin immediately the search process for a new CEO.



The Board of Directors has appointed Jarmo Puputti, M. Sc. (Eng.), MBA, as Raisio plc's interim CEO. In addition to his role as interim CEO, Puputti will continue his duties as Raisioagro's Managing Director. Jarmo Puputti's CV is available on Raisio's website at www.raisio.com.



Matti Perkonoja, Chairman of the Board of Directors says, "The Board of Directors wants to thank Matti Rihko for his ten years' term and his excellent work for Raisio's renovation and internationalisation. Since 2006 Raisio shareholders have nearly tripled the value of their investment due to the share price increase and the nine years of increased dividends. We wish Matti Rihko the best of success in his future endeavours."



Matti Perkonoja Chairman of the Board of Directors



Further information: Call requests to Mr Matti Perkonoja will be forwarded by Heidi Hirvonen, tel. +358 50 567 3060



Raisio plc is an international specialist in plant-based nutrition. Raisio's operations are divided into two divisions: Brands and Raisioagro. The Group's key market areas are Finland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Russia and Poland. Markets for cholesterol lowering Benecol products are global. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2015, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 521 million and EBIT was EUR 51.7 million excluding one-off items. The Group employs some 1,400 people. Raisio's best-known brands are Benecol, Benemilk, Elovena, Fox's and Poppets. Benemilk feeds for milk production and Benecol for cholesterol lowering are Raisio's top innovations. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en



