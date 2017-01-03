On December 31, 2016, net asset value was SEK 192 per share, corresponding to SEK 190 per share after full conversion of outstanding convertible loans of SEK 5,252 M and 31 million additional Class C shares.



The closing price on December 30, 2016, was SEK 180.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 169.80 for the Class C shares.



Stockholm, January 3, 2017 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)



For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00 Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610239