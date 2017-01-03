The Indian solar sector is likely to add more than 9 GW of new capacity in 2017 according to a forecast by market analysts Mercom Capital Group.

Published today, the latest Mercom quarterly report on the Indian solar sector finds that the nation will have installed more than 4 GW of solar capacity in 2016, bringing India's cumulative capacity for large-scale and rooftop solar to 9.6 GW.

In growing a further 9 GW in 2017, India will entrench itself firmly at the top table of solar markets, joining the likes of China, the U.S. and Japan. Indeed, some forecasts see India edging out Japan to become the world's third-largest market this ear.

However, despite a solar development pipeline of more than 14.2 GW, and some 6.3 GW of PV projects tendered and pending ...

