03.01.2017
ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 3

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 31 December 2016 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 221.12p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 225.89p
Zero Dividend Preference Share = 154.64p
The market value of investments was GBP350.4m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP103.1m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP247.3m.
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
3 January 2017

