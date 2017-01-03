GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC - Total Voting Rights

GCP Student Living plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the provisions of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 31 December 2016, are as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued) Total number of shares in issue Ordinary 1p shares 278,223,587 1 278,223,587 0 278,223,587

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in GCP Student Living plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

3 January 2017