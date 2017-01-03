sprite-preloader
03.01.2017
GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, January 3

GCP Student Living plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the provisions of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 31 December 2016, are as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in circulationNumber of voting rights attached to each shareTotal number of voting rights of shares in circulationNumber of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)Total number of shares in issue
Ordinary 1p shares278,223,5871278,223,5870278,223,587

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in GCP Student Living plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

3 January 2017


