The fields "Total issued amount" and "Amount admitted to trading at this time" were incorrect in the previously published terms. The correct amount is 1.540.000.000.



Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Arion Bank hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 581008-0150 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Borgartun 19,105 Reykjavík, Iceland --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) ARION CB 19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS00000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-T-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 16.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 130556 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 1.000.000.000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 1.540.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 1.540.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Friday, December 16, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Monday, December 16, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Monday, December 16, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 5,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Friday, December 16, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Friday, June 16, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 2.per year -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information Possible extended final maturity date to 16 December 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) iAAA outlook stable (Reitun, June 2016) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nadaq CSD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Arion Bank hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------