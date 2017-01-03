sprite-preloader
03.01.2017
GKN PLC - Completion of Disposal

PR Newswire
London, January 3

3 January 2017

GKN completes sale of Stromag

GKN plc confirms that the sale of its Stromag business to Altra Industrial Motion Corp, announced on 21 October 2016, completed on 30 December 2016.

For further information on this release please contact:

Guy Stainer
Investor Relations Director, GKN plc
T: +44 (0)207 463 2382
M: +44 (0)7739 778187
E: guy.stainer@gkn.com

Chris Fox
Group Communications Director, GKN plc
T: +44 (0)1527 53 3238
M: +44 (0)7920 540051
E: chris.fox@gkn.com


© 2017 PR Newswire