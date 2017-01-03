The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance, which is a part of the AS LHV Group consolidation group, has decided to elect Nele Roostalu as the member of the Management Board of AS LHV Finance as of 2 January 2017, since she is returning from parental leave.



Nele Roostalu first started work in LHV in 2011 as a product manager and in 2013 filled the position of CEO of AS LHV Finance, a subsidiary of AS LHV Pank. Roostalu does not hold shares of AS LHV Group and has the option to require 9,395 shares if the requirements set by the General Meeting of Shareholders are met.



AS LHV Finance is engaged in hire-purchase and small loans. The company's Management Board has one member. During the leave of Nele Roostalu, since 2 November 2015, Kalev Karus acted as CEO of AS LHV Finance.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are AS LHV Pank and AS LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 250 people and more than 100,000 customers use LHV's banking services. LHV's pension funds have over 175,000 customers.



Priit Rum Communication Manager Telephone: +372 502 0786 Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee