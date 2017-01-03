Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract of Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] with KEPLER CAPITAL MARKETS SA, the following means were attributable to the liquidity contract at December 31, 2016:

40,553 shares

€14,576,892.55

It is reminded that at June 30, 2016, the following means appeared in the contract:

100,000 shares

€10,590,047.41

