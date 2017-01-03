sprite-preloader
KELLER GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, January 3

Keller Group plc

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Keller Group plc ("the Company") advises that, as at 3 January 2017, the total issued share capital of the Company consisted of 73,099,735 ordinary shares of 10p each, of which 1,137,718 shares were held in Treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company's ordinary shares is 71,962,017.

The above number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Kerry Porritt

Company Secretary


© 2017 PR Newswire