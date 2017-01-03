Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market Worth $786.9 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaldrug and gene delivery systems marketis expected to reach USD 786.9 Billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising investment by the market players to develop innovative drug delivery systems to cater to the demand by the patients as well as to increase the bioavailability at minimum quantity of active pharmaceutical ingredient is driving the market growth. Additionally, increasing focus on R&D of gene delivery systems owing to the high growth potential of gene therapy for the treatment of a wide range of diseases is expected to fuel the market growth in the future.

Drug delivery systems are in a constant evolution along with the changing preference by the patient. For instance, initially, hormone replacement therapy was widely prescribed in the form of pills, whereas, it is now available in the form of prefilled syringes, patches, vaginal rings, gel, and sprays. The principal purpose of development of different forms of delivery systems is to increase the ease of use. Factors such as aesthetics of the delivery systems, price, and amount of API are also considered while designing the drug delivery system.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The market study suggests that oral segment dominated the market in 2015

The convenience of use and low manufacturing cost are the prime factors responsible for the dominance of the oral delivery segment

Injectable segment is expected to show a lucrative growth rate owing to the introduction of technically advanced injecting devices that enable convenient self-injection

North America dominated the market in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period owing to highly developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending

A few of the major market players in drug delivery systems space are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson and Johnson private Ltd, Novartis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Bayer AG.

Major market players in the gene delivery systems space are SiBiono GeneTech Co., Unique N.V., Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation, Human Stem Cells Institute, and Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the drug and gene delivery systems market on the basis of route of administration, vectors, methods, and region:

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Oral Inhalation Transdermal Injectable Ocular Nasal Topical

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Viral Non-viral

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) In situ Ex vivo

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration U.S. Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Vectors U.S. Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Method Canada Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration Canada Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Vectors Canada Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Method Europe UK Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration UK Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Vectors UK Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Method Germany Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration Germany Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Vectors Germany Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Method Asia Pacific Japan Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration Japan Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Vectors Japan Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Method China Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration China Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Vectors China Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Method Latin America Brazil Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration Brazil Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Vectors Brazil Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Method Mexico Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration Mexico Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Vectors Mexico Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Method MEA South Africa Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration South Africa Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Vectors South Africa Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Method



