BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

3 January 2017



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC



("the Company")



In conformity with the Transparency Directive the Company would like to notify the market of the following:



As at 31 December 2016 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 25,354,268 Ordinary Shares of 1p each, carrying one vote per share, excluding 7,579,664 ordinary shares in treasury.



As at 31 December 2016, the total number of voting rights for Ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc was 25,354,268.



The above figure (25,354,268) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



