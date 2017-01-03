LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTCBB: MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, announced today that it has executed an extension agreement with VZ Network Holdings Inc., the owners of Poolworks Germany Ltd.

As previously stated in a press release issued on December 20, 2016, all deal points between VZ Network Holdings Inc. and Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. have been agreed to and this hasn't changed. However, due to negotiations with certain VZ Network Holdings Inc. creditors, the parties have agreed to delay the closing until agreeable solutions have been reached with the significant creditors.

Momentous' CEO, Kurt Neubauer stated, "While management is very disappointed in the delay, we are hopeful the creditor negotiations can be resolved by the end of February 2017. However, we cannot guarantee that an outcome from these negotiations will be acceptable to all parties. In the event that VZ Network Holdings is unable to reach agreeable solutions, we will be unable to close the acquisition of VZ Network Holdings."

About Poolworks Germany Ltd.

Poolworks' studiVZ and meinVZ record more than 10 million registered users between the ages of 16 and 59 and over 45 million page impressions per month. Established in Germany in 2005, Poolworks has evolved into a recognizable household name by developing new platforms, integrating content, and marketing social games. To learn more, visit Poolworks' websites: www.studivz.net and www.meinvz.net.

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group's websites: Products Site www.momentousent.com, Music Site www.momentousmusic.com, Music One Corp www.music1.biz

