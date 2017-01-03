Talent Rover Names Steve May Vice President of Operations





Salesforce VP joins Talent Rover with 20+ years of B2B technology experience



CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Rover, the comprehensive software platform that modernizes the staffing and recruitment industry, today named Steve May Vice President of Operations. May joins Talent Rover from Salesforce where he served as VP of Commercial Sales. Based in San Francisco, he will ensure that Talent Rover's presales, implementation, and support teams deliver outstanding customer experiences.

Before joining Talent Rover, May spent 10 years at Salesforce during its meteoric growth from 1,000 employees to over 25,000. His tenure included three years in Dublin, Ireland where he helped build Salesforce's business in Western Europe. May actively participated in fundraising and volunteer work for the Salesforce Foundation, the company's philanthropy wing.

Steve's 23 years in the technology industry included sales and consulting rolls with KANA Software (acquired by Verint Systems) and CODA (acquired by Unit4). He graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a bachelor's degree in Economics.

"Steve has been a great friend and informal advisor to our company," said Brandon Metcalf, co-founder and President of Talent Rover. "He is a seasoned professional who can scale our delivery and customer success programs while driving the core values that make Talent Rover a true partner to recruitment firms. We're thrilled to welcome Steve to the team."

"I am deeply impressed with what Talent Rover has accomplished in a relatively short period of time," said May. "The company's rapid growth and global traction show just how much the recruitment industry needed a quality solutions provider. I'm proud to join a team that is delivering innovations the market has never seen before."

About Talent Rover

Talent Rover is a comprehensive software platform that modernizes the staffing and recruitment industry. It was born from frustration with software that overstated features, had piecemeal functionality and were peddled by a myriad of companies with no "on the desk experience." Talent Rover has evolved beyond just an applicant tracking system; it is a fully mobile, cloud-based solution built on the Salesforce platform that integrates social media while combining a robust applicant tracking system with customer relationship management, human resource & benefits administration, online timesheets & expense reports, integrated accounting software and branded communities to engage both clients and candidates. It embraces analytics enabling you to carefully analyze what drives your business and facilitate growth.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/264387/talent_rover___logo.jpg