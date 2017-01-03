sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.01.2017 | 12:13
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, January 3

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that on 31 December 2016 its issued share capital consisted of 8,965,355 Income Shares of £0.25 each. The Company holds no shares in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 8,965,355. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

George Bayer/Maria Matheou
Maitland Administration Services Limited
01245 398950

