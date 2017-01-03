

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TrackR, a startup that creates tracking devices powered by Bluetooth and crowd GPS, unveiled two new products ahead of Consumer Electronics Show 2017. The new products are TrackR Pixel, a keyring-like device, and the next-generation wallet device dubbed TrackR wallet 2.0.



TrackR's devices can be attached to keys, wallets and other items that are easily lost or misplaced.



The latest products work with TrackR Atlas, a series of WiFi wall plugs that uses the company's cloud-based platform to track all lost or misplaced items in the customers' home. There is a companion app, with versions for both Android and iOS, that tells one the exact location of tracking tags. The Atlas system can integrate existing Bluetooth trackers.



The system can also integrate with Amazon Alexa, with which TrackR users can ask to locate items. Users can also set up alerts to know when certain items leave a particular room.



The company already offers three item trackers, including TrackR Bravo, TrackR sticker, and TrackR wallet.



Pixel is an enhanced version of the Bravo, with the same capabilities. It is made of plastic instead of aluminum, and more durable, and comes in nine colors. It also features LED lights that turn on when activated, making it easier to spot in the dark. The Pixel has just 5mm thickness and 26mm diameter. The product also features CR 2016 battery life of up to 1 year, a metal key ring on a lanyard nylon string, and a ring volume of 86 decibels.



TrackR said the preorders for the new Pixel have started at a price of $24.99, and the device will ship starting on March 15.



The TrackR Atlas is available for pre-order, with shipping due to start in March, costing $39.99. A four-device package is available for $99.99, and 8 devices for $199.99. According to TrackR, the pricing is only available during the pre-order period, and in limited quantities.



