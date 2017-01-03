sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.01.2017

03.01.2017 | 12:21
PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, January 3

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

3 JANUARY 2017

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 December 2016, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 122,689,351 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 122,689,351

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


