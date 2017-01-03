Company Announcement No. 3, 2017 - Supplement No. 3 to Base Prospectus for RO and Supplement No. 4 to Base Prospectus for CMB for Nordea Kredit

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
In connection with the reorganisation of the Nordea Group and the expected designation of Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab (Nordea Kredit) as a systemically important financial institution (SIFI), Nordea Kredit hereby publishes supplement 3 to its base prospectus for mortgage bonds (RO) dated 14 February 2014 and supplement 4 to its base prospectus for covered mortgage bonds (SDRO) dated 16 February 2015.
Questions may be directed to
Anna Lærke Kraft
Phone: +45 55 47 87 39
Yours faithfully,
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
CONTACT:
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordea-kredit/r/company-announcement-no--3--2017---supplement-no--3-to-base-prospectus-for-ro-and-supplement-no--4-t,c2159759
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Public/105/2159759/9058f22d8baab8d2.pdf
Supplement 3 2014 Realkreditobligationer RO MB Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
http://mb.cision.com/Public/105/2159759/b7ca4ba55b916caa.pdf
Supplement 4 to Base Prospectus 2015 SDRO CMB Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab