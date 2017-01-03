Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord board of directors initiated a share buyback program on March 11, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the European Commission's regulation no. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 19 of March 11, 2016).



GN Store Nord's share-buy-back program is applied without change, but shall going forward be subject to the European Parliament and of the Council's regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, on market abuse and its ancillary acts.



The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital. Under the share buyback program, which is running from March 11, 2016 and ending no later than March 13, 2017, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,500 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period December 27, 2016 -January 2, 2017:



No. of Average purchase Transaction Value, shares price, DKK DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 27, 2016 33,718 148.72 5,014,632 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 28, 2016 37,423 147.63 5,524,724 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 29, 2016 10,000 147.21 1,472,148 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 30, 2016 45,500 146.72 6,675,787 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- January 2, 2017 52,238 149.12 7,789,866 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 6,706,645 135.84 911,028,609 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the above transactions GN owns a total of 11,369,297 own shares corresponding to 7.3% of the company's total share capital. Every Tuesday, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.



