Alpha Mannosidosis Market to be Worth US$21.8 Million by 2024: Exclusivity of Orphan Drug Ensures Improved Profit Margins, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The only two important players in theGlobal Alpha Mannosidosis Marketare Zymenex A/S and Cytomedix, Inc. These companies are focused on conducting clinical trials for developing monotherapy products, combination products, designing improved route of administration, and molecule type. "Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be a key business strategy of these players in the near future," states the lead author of this research report. The competitive landscape of the overall market is quite consolidated.

According to the research report, the global alpha mannosidosis market is expected to be worth US$21.8 mn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$2.6 mn in 2015. The overall market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2017 and 2024.

Download Exclusive PDF Brochure of Research Report:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2501

Bone Marrow Treatment to Remain Leading Preference for Treating Alpha Mannosidosis

On the basis of treatment, the global market is segmented into bone marrow transplant (BMT) and enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). Of these, the BMT market is expected to stand as it surges at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Bone marrow transplant therapy is the process of replacing unhealthy or diseased bone marrow with healthy bone marrow. This treatment is predominantly used for treating patients suffering from alpha mannosidosis. Due to its exclusivity to treat the disorder, the demand for BMT is expected to remain relatively high in the coming few years.

Geographically, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Of all the regions, North America is anticipated to lead the global market at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The encouragement for drug development and support for product launches is expected to this regional market in the coming years. The North America alpha mannosidosis market is also expected to receive an impetus from the favorable reimbursement policies in the coming years.

Collaborating with Support Groups Wins Global Market Wider Consumer Base

Since the Orphan Drug Act of 1983 came into effect it has permitted the orphan drugs being developed for alpha mannosidosis market exclusivity. Thus, it has been the biggest boon to the pharmaceutical companies, allowing them to reign over the market in undisrupted ways. For instance, ERT treatment such as Lamazym has been given the status of an orphan drug across Europe and the U.S. Owing to this benefit, pharmaceutical companies have been able to recover drug development cost. The alpha mannosidosis market is also expected to benefit from the tax credits that manufacturers of orphan drugs can claim, especially in the U.S. Similar incentives granted by governing bodies are expected to ensure the growth of the global market.

Furthermore, factors such as favorable reimbursement, reduced marketing costs, longer market exclusivity, premium pricing, and acceptance of lesser evidence for licensing are also expected to work in the favor of the global market. Collaborating with support groups, effective supply chains, and emphasis on understanding consumer demands has also won this market a significant clientele over the past few years.

High Cost of Drug Development Dissuades Manufacturers

The biggest restraint in the global alpha mannosidosis market is the high cost of drug development. This problem is furthermore complicated by the fewer number of patients due to the rarity of this disease that cut down the returns for the manufacturing company. Thus, the narrow profit margins are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the global market. The lack of awareness about rare diseases, which is restraining the early diagnosis of the diseases is also expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Request For Discount On This Report:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2501

The review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Alpha Mannosidosis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast2017 - 2024."

The alpha mannosidosis market has been segmented as follows:

Alpha Mannosidosis market, by Treatment

Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT)

Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)



Alpha Mannosidosis market, by Indication

Type I

Type II

Type III



Alpha Mannosidosis market, by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics



Alpha Mannosidosis market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Related Research Report:

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market - (Therapeutic - Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (Creon, Zenpep, Pancreaze, Ultresa, Viokase, Pertzye) and Phase III Drugs; Diagnostic Test - Blood Tests, Endoscopic ultra-sonography, MRI, and CT Scanning) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2013 - 2023

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/exocrine-pancreatic-insufficiency.html

Bone Marrow Transplant Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-marrow-transplant-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/