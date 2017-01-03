Comtec Solar has been scaling back some of its activities for over a year now, with the most recent asset sale a means for it to cease its poorly performing Comtec Malaysia subsidiary. Chinese company Longi has swooped in to acquire Comtec Malaysia's assets for a reduced fee, with the assumption that it will take over the debt that had arisen within the subsidiary.

The asset transfer agreement is for target property, totaling RMB 145,700,00, and target equipment, totaling RMB 54,300,000, which includes all the machinery, equipment, furniture, computer hardware, and vehicles, at the property. The agreement ...

