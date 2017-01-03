

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED), an agricultural biotechnology trait and seed provider, on Tuesday said it recently signed a definitive agreement with DuPont Pioneer, the advanced seed and genetics business of DuPont (DD).



Under the terms of the agreement, Origin will gain access to non-GM corn seed products from DuPont Pioneer.



Origin expects commercial seed products available for sale in the U.S. market for spring 2017 planting. Additional terms and financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.



The companies announced in April a commercial agreement to jointly develop new seed technologies in China for Chinese farmers.



Bill Niebur, Origin CEO, said, 'This agreement with DuPont Pioneer is a critical first step toward launching Origin's North America strategic Pillar III, focused on serving the non-GM/Organic markets. We look forward to offering these products to U.S. farmers through a novel, digitally-enabled route to market while building a platform from which Origin can continue to grow.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX