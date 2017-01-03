Women's March Copenhagen to be Held 21 January 2017

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Denmark Joins in Global Movement to Promote Equality and Human Rights

Denmark will march in unity with people around the world to promote equality and to protect the rights of women, immigrants and other marginalised groups on 21 January in Copenhagen. The march, which links with the Women's March on Washington, D.C., starts at 14:00 at the U.S. Embassy, Dag Hammarskjölds Allé 24, 2100 Koebenhavn Ø and concludes at Christiansborg, the seat of the Danish Parliament.

Nationalist, racist and misogynistic trends are spreading worldwide threatening the most marginalised groups in our societies including women, people of colour, immigrants, Muslims, the LGBTQIA community and people with disabilities. Despite being a majority of the global population, women still widely earn less than men and suffer the vast share of sexual, physical and psychological abuse.

"We must stand together and create communities of safety for each other," says Copenhagen March Organiser and Event Spokesperson Lesley-Ann Brown. "While Denmark has historically been a beacon of equality, structural challenges continue to impede the struggle for equality. We need to confront these, and keep the critical conversation going if they are to be addressed. We call for collective responsibility in responding to contemporary socio-economic inequalities which are rooted in history. We welcome all members of the community to this peaceful event and hope the march helps us build a stronger community of support, care and awareness within Denmark."

Women's marches will take place in cities across the United States and around the world including: Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Paris Oslo, Ottawa, Prague, Rome, Stockholm, Sydney and Zurich, with more joining every day. Copenhagen March speakers will include local public figures, community leaders and advocates and will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Women's March Copenhagen

Women's March Copenhagen is a grassroots event organised by social activists from the United States and Denmark. We stand together in unity for the protection of our rights, safety, health, and families -- recognising that our vibrant and diverse communities are our greatest asset.

For more information,

https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchcopenhagen/

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/womens-march-copenhagen-12407269154

https://twitter.com/womensmarchCPH

https://www.instagram.com/womensmarchcopenhagen/

Contact:

Karen Covington

+4553762171

womensmarchcphmedia@gmail.com



