Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America 5th Edition" report to their offering.

How will the market for intelligent transport systems (ITS) for public transport in Europe and North America evolve in 2017 and beyond?

The total market value of public transport ITS for buses and trams is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5 percent from 1.94 billion in 2015 to reach 2.78 billion by 2020 in these two regions. Now in its fifth edition this strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle fleets and public transport utilisation in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the public transport ITS value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 66 aftermarket ITS solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from public transport vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2020.

This report answers the following questions:

How is public transport organised and managed?

What is the geographical structure of public transport fleets in Europe and North America?

Which are the leading international and regional providers of aftermarket public transport ITS solutions?

What offerings are available from vehicle OEMs?

What impact will the launch of standard factory installed on-board computers from the OEMs have on the market?

Which drivers and barriers are affecting the market for public transport ITS solutions?

How are the regulatory developments in Europe and North

America affecting the public transport ITS industry?

How will the public transport ITS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Public transport in Europe and North America

1.1. Modal split of passenger transport

1.2. Bus fleets and public transport utilisation

1.3. Market shares for bus and coach OEMs

1.4. Rail-borne public transport modes

1.5. Organisation and contracting in public transport

1.6. Major public transport operators

2. ITS technologies and solutions

2.1. Public transport ITS infrastructure

2.2. Public transport management

2.3. Traveller management

2.4. Driver management

2.5. Vehicle management

2.6. Business models and strategies

3. Market forecasts and trends

3.1. Market analysis

3.2. Market drivers and barriers

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Future industry trends

4. OEM products and strategies

4.1. Daimler

4.2. Iveco

4.3. MAN Truck Bus

4.4. Scania

4.5. Volvo Group

4.6. New Flyer

4.7. Gillig

4.8. Alexander Dennis

4.9. VDL

4.10. Van Hool

5. Aftermarket solution providers

